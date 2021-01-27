West Indies' Roach aims to regroup in Bangladesh Tests

"We know what we have to do to put a good score on the board, and take 20 wickets in the match. It is about going out there and giving it our best shot, and put in a good show," he said.

Roach will link up with Shannon Gabriel in the Test team, the pair having collected 354 wickets together in the five-day format.

"I think Shannon is in a good run of form right now. I have been doing okay myself. It is all about us, trying to get our best performances down here," he said.

"The team is pretty inexperienced, but I think there's enough to get us over the line. It is all about us believing in ourselves, backing our ability and getting the job done.

"I am looking forward to a good Test series, and I am sure we can pull one out of the hat," he said.

Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the West Indies in the Test series, which starts in Chattogram on 3 February.