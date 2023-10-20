Pakistan 'under extra pressure' in India with no fans

Babar Azam's team slumped from a solid 155-2 in the 30th over to be dismissed for a paltry 191.

"I think we were under extra pressure so we tried to get out of that and wanted to play shots," Shakeel told AFP on Wednesday.

The smattering of Pakistani fans at the game were expatriates from the United Kingdom and United States.

Supporters from across the border are effectively banned after a failure to gain visas.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday lodged an official complaint with the world governing body over the visa delays which have also kept many members of the country's media at home.

The PCB also complained over what they described as the "inappropriate behaviour" of Indian fans towards the Pakistan squad at the Ahmedabad game.