Najmul Hossain Shanto named captain for New Zealand Tests

Bangladesh on Saturday said batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto would lead the country in the two-Test series against New Zealand beginning later this month.

Najmul was given the charge as regular captain Shakib Al Hasan was injured during the World Cup in India, and his deputy, Liton Das, requested a break to be with his newborn daughter.

"Liton asked for a month's leave. He won't play two Tests... he wants to spend this month exclusively with his family," Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told reporters in Dhaka.