Khawaja, Smith fall as England rally in 2nd Ashes Test

Australia's Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith became the latest batsmen at Lord's to fall to the short ball as England bounced back in the second Test on Saturday.

Ashes holders Australia were well-placed at 187-2, but then lost three wickets for 10 runs as they slumped to 197-5 on the fourth day of the Test.

At lunch, Australia were 222-5 -- a sizeable lead of 313 runs -- with Cameron Green (15 not out) and Alex Carey (10 not out).

The most any side have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Lord's is West Indies' 344-1 in 1984, which featured a superb unbeaten double century by Gordon Greenidge.