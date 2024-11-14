Get away from cricket: Bret Lee’s advice to Rohit, Kohli amid lean patch

Former star Australian pacer Brett Lee has advised Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- two stalwarts having lean patch of form -- to take a break from cricket in order to regain their form ahead of the highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy.

So far this year, both Kohli and Rohit have struggled to find their best form, attracting scrutiny following India’s recent 0-3 series loss against New Zealand.

Rohit has accumulated 588 runs from 11 matches this year, averaging 29.40 with two centuries and two fifties. Meanwhile, Kohli has managed just 250 runs from six matches (12 innings), averaging 22.72 with just one half-century.