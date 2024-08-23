Shadman's fifty lead Bangladesh to 134-2

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam hit a fighting half-century on Friday to lead his team to 134-2 at lunch on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The 29-year-old left-hander was unbeaten 53 with senior batter Mominul Haque 45 not out as the duo defied Pakistan's pace attack on a Rawalpindi stadium pitch that has slowed down considerably.

The visitors still trail Pakistan's first innings total of 448-6 by 314 runs with eight wickets intact.