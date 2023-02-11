‘Fearless’ Sri Lanka sink South Africa in World Cup opener

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu said a fearless approach was key to her team’s upset three-run win against hosts South Africa in the opening match of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

“No one expects Sri Lanka to win,” she said. “We had no pressure so we could play fearless cricket. In this format rankings is just a number.”

Athapaththu’s 68 off 50 balls enabled Sri Lanka to make 129 for four after they were sent in to bat.