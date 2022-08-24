BCB to seek explanation from Domingo

At his office, Jalal Yunush told the newsmen that “I have informed the matter to the [board] president (Nazmul Hassan). He (Domingo) should be served notice to clarify his claims. We will look into the matter. Then the decision would be made about him.”

Refuting the allegation that cricketers are scolded, he said, "I don’t even talk to the cricketers during the series. Let me know first whether he indicated it to me or someone else. However, it is not a positive matter. He will have to clarify his statements. The languages he used [that cricketers are subjected to rebuking] are objectionable."