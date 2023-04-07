Bangladesh 49 runs away from victory

Bangladesh are 49 runs away from winning the one-off Test against Ireland at the end of the first session of the fourth day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Tamim Iqbal is batting on 18 with Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 25 off just 16 balls at the other end as Bangladesh reached 89-2, chasing 138.

Earlier, pacer Ebadot Hossain claimed the two remaining Ireland wickets to bundle them out for 292, just six runs more than their overnight score of 286-8.

Ebadot finished on 3-37 while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 4-90.