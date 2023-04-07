Bangladesh 49 runs away from victory

Bangladesh are 49 runs away from winning the one-off Test against Ireland at the end of the first session of the fourth day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
Tamim Iqbal is batting on 18 with Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 25 off just 16 balls at the other end as Bangladesh reached 89-2, chasing 138.
Earlier, pacer Ebadot Hossain claimed the two remaining Ireland wickets to bundle them out for 292, just six runs more than their overnight score of 286-8.
Ebadot finished on 3-37 while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 4-90.
In the previous day, Ireland lost just four wickets in three sessions and scored 259 runs to lead Bangladesh by 131 runs at stumps.
Ireland’s recovery after getting reduced to 27-4 at stumps on Day 2 was led by Lorcan Tucker’s (108) maiden Test century and Harry Tector’s 56.
On Day 4, spinners Taijul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz started the proceedings for the Tigers.
The spinners kept it tight for a few overs but couldn’t break McBrine and Hume’s resistance. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan then brought Ebadot into the attack and the pacer struck in his first over, beating McBrine’s bat to crash onto his off-stump.
Three overs later, it was Hume’s turn to depart as Ebadot produced an edge of his willow which Liton behind the stumps received gleefully.
In reply, Liton Das came out to open the innings with Tamim in place of Najmul Hossain Shanto as the management clearly wanted to chase down the total quickly on a track that is deteriorating.
Liton raced to 23 off 18 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six before losing his wicket in an unfortunate manner.
Liton attempted a pull shot against pacer Mark Adair which hit the inside edge of his bat, then hit his helmet before going on to hit the stumps.
Shanto, who got out for a golden duck in the first innings, hit a four to open his account in the match. But that proved to be his only scoring shot as he then edged off-spinner Andy McBrine to the first slip, where Andy Balbirnie took a diving catch.
The on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire with a soft signal of not out. But the third umpire upon inspection decided it was time for Shanto to head back to the dressing room.
Mushfiq joined Tamim with the score on 43-2. The experienced batters have assumed control of the match and have so far added 32 runs for the third wicket.
Bangladesh have five sessions left and eight wickets in hand to score the remaining 49 runs.
Earlier, Ireland were bowled out for 214 in the first innings. In reply, Bangladesh posted 369 to take a 155-run first innings lead.