Bangladesh take 236-run lead, follow-on not enforced

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain picked up four wickets to bundle out Afghanistan for 146 during second day of their one-off Test match on Thursday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Despite taking the 236-run lead Bangladesh decided not to enforce the follow-on.

It took just three overs for Bangladesh after tea to wrap the Afghan tail as Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan grabbed Nijat Masood and Karim Zanat respectively.