Bangladesh opt to bowl against India in second T20

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look to keep the series alive in the second T20 international on Wednesday.

The three-match series is a swansong for Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad, who on Tuesday announced the remaining two matches will be his last in the format.

Mahumudullah, 38, is set for his 140th T20 match for Bangladesh, who have made one change from their opening loss with Tanzim Hasan coming in for Shoriful Islam.