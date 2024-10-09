Bangladesh opt to bowl against India in second T20
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look to keep the series alive in the second T20 international on Wednesday.
The three-match series is a swansong for Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad, who on Tuesday announced the remaining two matches will be his last in the format.
Mahumudullah, 38, is set for his 140th T20 match for Bangladesh, who have made one change from their opening loss with Tanzim Hasan coming in for Shoriful Islam.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, lead the series 1-0 and come in unchanged from their seven-wicket victory on Sunday.
Suryakumar said he would have batted first "to challenge their bowlers with dew around".
Teams
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmadullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman