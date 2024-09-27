Akash Deep takes two as India dent Bangladesh in second Test

India fast bowler Akash Deep sent back both Bangladesh's openers inside the first hour of play as the tourists took lunch at 74-2 in the second Test on Friday.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, on 28, and Mominul Haque, on 17, were batting at the break in Kanpur after putting together 45 runs between them.

Bangladesh openers started cautiously after a wet outfield delayed the match, which could be former skipper Shakib Al Hasan's last outing in the format.