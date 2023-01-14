Shakib’s 81 powers Barishal to 177-6 against Comilla

Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s unbeaten 81 off 45 balls pushed Fortune Barishal to 177-6 against Comilla Victorians in an otherwise lacklustre batting performance at the Zakir Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Shakib smashed eight fours and four sixes in his brisk innings, while none of the other Barishal batters could get into the 30s.

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam was Comilla’s star performer with the ball, claiming 4-33 in his four overs.