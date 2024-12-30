Rohit, Kohli fall as India 33-3 chasing 340 against Australia

Veteran batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell cheaply Monday as India were reduced to 33-3 at lunch, leaving Australia two sessions to wrap up a victory in the fourth Test.

An unrelenting Pat Cummins took 2-10 off nine overs, removing Rohit for nine and KL Rahul for a duck in quick succession on the fifth morning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India's hopes of reaching their target of 340 then suffered a further blow when Kohli departed off the final ball before the interval.