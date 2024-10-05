India bemoan 'harsh' T20 World Cup run-out row

India star Jemimah Rodrigues described a run-out decision which went against her team as "harsh" as the Asian giants slumped to a shock defeat to New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup.

The Black Ferns won by 58 runs after making 160-4 before bowling out India for 102 as they ended a 10-match losing streak.

There was controversy in the 14th over of the New Zealand innings when India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ran out Amelia Kerr with a throw from the deep to the wicketkeeper, who whipped the bails off.