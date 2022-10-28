Sydney event fiasco, BCB to blame along with Shakib-Taskin

Shakib al Hasan, captain of Bangladesh T20 team, became headlines once again for negative reasons. It is alleged, he joined a reception of expatriate Bangladeshis in Sydney without taking consent from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) or management. Paceman Taskin Ahmed also joined him.

BCB’s cricket operations committee chairman Jalal Yunus expressed his anger regarding the matter at the end of Thursday’s match at Sydney. This correspondent asked him why the cricketers were attending such events during the World Cup? Why was BCB allowing them to do so?

BCB and the team management must have kept the players away from these events especially after the fiasco regarding players joining such a programme at Brisbane. Yunus answered, “We forbade them from attending the event and I don’t know why they did. Please ask them why they went. We did not tell them to."

Shakib and Taskin broke the team rules by violating the prohibition. When asked whether any action would be taken against them, Yunus avoided the question referring to the World Cup, saying that they do not want to take any steps during the tournament.