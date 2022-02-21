Yadav, Venkatesh star as India sweep series against Windies

Batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer helped India beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third Twenty20 international on Sunday to sweep the series 3-0.

Yadav, who smashed 65, and Venkatesh, who made an unbeaten 35, put on 91 runs for the fifth wicket to guide India to 184 for five after being invited to bat first in Kolkata.

Venkatesh also took two wickets with his medium-pace as the bowlers restricted West Indies to 167-9 as the hosts remained unbeaten in the six white-ball matches including a 3-0 ODI triumph.

India, led by Rohit Sharma who was appointed Test captain on Saturday to complete his leadership takeover across formats, will now overtake England as the world's number-ranked T20I team.

"It was a good challenge for us to defend in both games, and we did well," Rohit said after the clean sweep.