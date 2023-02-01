Australian batter Khawaja's India visa belatedly issued ahead of tour

Pakistan-born Australian batter Usman Khawaja was on Wednesday belatedly issued his Indian visa and will join his teammates who are already departing for next week's four-Test tour, an Indian diplomat said.

Khawaja -- who moved to Australia aged four -- has toured India before, but also faced delays on that occasion with his visa taking longer than Australia-born teammates.

"Waiting for my Indian Visa," Khawaja said on Instagram, above an image from Netflix series "Narcos" where forlorn Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar -- played by actor Wagner Moura -- sits alone on a swinging seat.