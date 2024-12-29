Unlikely batting star Rabada guides South Africa to Test championship final

But Rabada, so often a match-winner as a bowler, went on the attack as a batsman, hitting an unbeaten 31 off 26 balls, while Jansen provided solid support in making 16 not out.

Abbas bowled unchanged for 19.3 overs -- four of them on Saturday when he took his first two wickets -- in a spell of unremitting accuracy on a pitch which gave seam bowlers help throughout the match.

It was a remarkable comeback for Abbas, whose previous Test appearance was against the West Indies in Kingston in August 2021.

But it was not quite enough for Pakistan, seeking their first win in South Africa in 18 years.

The result ensured qualification for South Africa in the final of the World Test championship final in England next year.