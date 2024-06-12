India bowl first in clash with United States

India are unchanged from the team which successfully defended just 119 to defeat old rivals Pakistan by six runs at the same venue on Sunday.

The United States, who stunned Pakistan with a Super Over triumph last time out, make two changes from that shock victory.

Skipper Monank Patel is injured while Nosthush Kenjige also misses out. They have been replaced by Shayan Jahangir and Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Australia and South Africa have already booked their places in the second round of the tournament.