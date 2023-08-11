Is this is a World Cup or a joke

On that day, a reporter’s question put Geoff Allardice, the ICC chief executive, in an awkward situation.

It was the second week of June, the final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and Australia was taking place. As per what the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had announced around 10 days ago, the itinerary of the 2023 ODI World Cup should’ve been announced during the final.

But when the BBC asked Allardice about the World Cup itinerary, he had no concrete answer. All he could say was that he was yet to receive the itinerary. The ICC chief executive also couldn’t say why there was a delay or when would the finalised itinerary be published.