Shami, Siraj skittle Australia for 188

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each as India bundled out Australia for 188 in Mumbai after a dramatic batting collapse in the first One-Day International (ODI) on Friday.

Mitchell Marsh lost fellow opener Travis Head early but buoyed the tourists with an attacking 81 to open the batting at the start of the three-match series.

But the innings turned on its head after his departure with Shami (3-17) and Siraj (3-29) wreaking havoc to dimiss Australia in 35.4 overs, after the tourists were put into bat first and looked solid on 129-2.