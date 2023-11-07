Bangladesh beat Pakistan in a thrilling super over

It was late afternoon in Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium and 11 Pakistani women were taking time, contemplating what they could do in the only remaining ball of the match that lasted for 102 overs.
Nashra Sandhu, one of the best bowlers in the circuit, had to yield a dot ball and clinch a memorable win amidst twilight.
But the batter had a different idea. She is after all the captain Bangladesh, the numero uno, the skipper magnificent.
And Nigar Sultana smashed the bowler over mid-on to start an ecstatic celebration. Bangladesh snatched a cliffhanger in the super over during the second ODI of the three-match series to level the series.
Bangladeshi batter Sobhana Mostary started the super over, where they needed eight to win, with a boundary but to Sandhu’s credit she gave away just two more singles in next three balls and dismissed Mostary in the penultimate delivery before Nigar triumphed over her.
Contrary to Sandhu, Bangladeshi spinner Nahida Akter, who endowed the responsibility of bowling the super over, started with a wicket as she bowled Iram Javed. But Aliya Riaz hit a four and two in third and fourth ball to take the run to seven. However, her partner Bismah Maroof was run out in the next ball to finish their super over innings.
The battle of attrition, however, was not only showcased in the super overs. The 100 overs before that in the slow, low wicket saw some great fight.
After losing the toss, Bangladesh posted 169-9 thanks largely to Nigar and opener Fargana Haque. Fargana held the innings for almost two third of the duration before she was out for 40 off 88 leaving the side on 92-3.
Nigar, who came to bat after fall of second wicket in the 16th over, scored 54 off 104 and got out as the last batter in the penultimate ball of the last over as Bangladesh ended on 169-9.
Pakistan got off to a solid start as their openers Sadaf Shams and Sidra Ameen compiled a 41-run stand. Despite losing wickets in regular intervals the visitors at a stage reached 153-6 and looked set to pick up required 16 runs in remaining 19 balls.
But Bangladesh fielders did an extremely great job running out three batters to contain Pakistan for 169 in 49.5 overs. Pakistan needed just three off the last over but Nahida conceded just two runs in the first four balls before Sandhu was run out in the next delivery to take the exciting match into a pulsating super over.
The series decider will be held in the same venue on Friday. Bangladesh won the three match T20I series by 2-1.