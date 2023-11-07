Bangladesh beat Pakistan in a thrilling super over

But the batter had a different idea. She is after all the captain Bangladesh, the numero uno, the skipper magnificent.

And Nigar Sultana smashed the bowler over mid-on to start an ecstatic celebration. Bangladesh snatched a cliffhanger in the super over during the second ODI of the three-match series to level the series.

Bangladeshi batter Sobhana Mostary started the super over, where they needed eight to win, with a boundary but to Sandhu’s credit she gave away just two more singles in next three balls and dismissed Mostary in the penultimate delivery before Nigar triumphed over her.

Contrary to Sandhu, Bangladeshi spinner Nahida Akter, who endowed the responsibility of bowling the super over, started with a wicket as she bowled Iram Javed. But Aliya Riaz hit a four and two in third and fourth ball to take the run to seven. However, her partner Bismah Maroof was run out in the next ball to finish their super over innings.