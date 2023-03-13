India win Australia series 2-1 after fourth Test ends in draw

India clinched the four-match series against Australia 2-1 after the final Test ended in a draw on Monday in Ahmedabad following defiant half-centuries from Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

Even before the players shook hands India knew they had qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand edged out Sri Lanka by two wickets in the opening Test in Christchurch.

India, who make their second successive WTC final after losing the inaugural edition to New Zealand in 2021, will meet Australia in the title clash on June 7-11 at The Oval.

Australia reached 175-2 in their second innings in the final session of play on day five at the world's biggest cricket stadium when the players of both teams called it a day.