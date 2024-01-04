India level Test series despite Markram's herculean effort

India beat South Africa by seven wickets despite a stunning century by Aiden Markram on the second day of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday and level the series.

Set to make 79 to win, India needed just 12 overs to secure the victory.

South Africa won the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

Chasing a small target on a difficult pitch, Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal went on the attack from the first ball, making 28 off 23 deliveries before being caught on the boundary off Nandre Burger.