Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka target World Cup with West Indies in danger

Hosts Zimbabwe and former champions Sri Lanka are in prime position to clinch the final two qualifying spots for this year's Cricket World Cup, while two-time winners the West Indies risk missing the tournament for the first time.

With four wins from four group matches, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka head into the decisive Super Six stage of the qualifiers with four points apiece -- carrying over the rewards earned for beating the teams that also advanced from the first round.

Backed by strong batting displays, which included making a national record 408-6 against the USA, Zimbabwe will be confident the runs will continue to flow as the stakes mount from Thursday.

"We have found our momentum and we are looking forward to carrying it," said Sean Williams, who scored 174 in Monday's 304-run rout of the USA.