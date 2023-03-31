Ex-England cricket captain Vaughan cleared of racism on 'balance of probabilities'

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan was Friday cleared "on the balance of probabilities" of using racist language before a match for county club Yorkshire in 2009.

The 2005 Ashes-winning captain was alleged to have used the term "you lot" when referring to a group of four players of South Asian ethnicity, including Pakistan-born Azeem Rafiq.

A Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) report said it was "not satisfied on the balance of probabilities" that Vaughan spoke the words he was alleged to have used.