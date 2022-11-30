India A in the driving seat against Bangladesh A after Day 2

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed a ton each, forming an opening stand of 283 runs.
Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam broke the stand removing Jaiswal for 145.
Taijul scalped two more wickets on the day and pacer Khaled Ahmed also claimed a couple of wickets to restore some parity in the contest.
Upendra Yadav and Tilak Verma were unbeaten on 27 and 26 respectively at the end of the day’s play.
Earlier on Day 1, Mosaddek Hossain hit a fifty while five of Bangladesh A’s first six batters were unable to get into double-figures.
For India A, Saurabh Kumar bagged four wickets; Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar scalped three and two wickets respectively.