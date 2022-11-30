Cricket

India A in the driving seat against Bangladesh A after Day 2

Prothom Alo English Desk
Taijul Islam celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket on Day 2 of the unofficial Test between Bangladesh A and India A at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in cox's Bazar on 30 November, 2022UNB

India A are in total control of the first unofficial Test against Bangladesh A reaching 404-5 at the end of the second day of the four-day match at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday.

The visitors are now leading Bangladesh A by 292 runs after bowling out the hosts for 112 inside the second session on Day one, reports news agency UNB.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed a ton each, forming an opening stand of 283 runs.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam broke the stand removing Jaiswal for 145.

Taijul scalped two more wickets on the day and pacer Khaled Ahmed also claimed a couple of wickets to restore some parity in the contest.

Upendra Yadav and Tilak Verma were unbeaten on 27 and 26 respectively at the end of the day’s play.

Earlier on Day 1, Mosaddek Hossain hit a fifty while five of Bangladesh A’s first six batters were unable to get into double-figures.

For India A, Saurabh Kumar bagged four wickets; Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar scalped three and two wickets respectively.

