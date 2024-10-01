Jaiswal leads India to remarkable victory in rain-hit Bangladesh Test

Jaiswal reached his second fifty of the match in 43 balls including eight fours and one six before falling to Taijul Islam, ending a 58-run stand with Virat Kohli.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 29 and was there at the end as Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary.

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz had earlier removed India captain Rohit Sharma, for eight, and Shubman Gill, for six.

The series victory extends India’s lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings ahead of Australia in second.

India rode on Jaiswal’s 72-run blitz in the first innings to force a result out of a match which saw no play on Saturday and Sunday because of rain and a wet outfield.