I just want Tamim, Mahmudullah to enjoy their game: Litton

Bangladesh stand-in captain Litton Das made it clear he would give Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad a space to enjoy their game as they returned to International cricket following a long interval.

Both of them will be accommodated in the team as Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the three-match ODI series opener Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports news agency BSS.

Tamim Iqbal, who stepped down as ODI captain last month, returned to the team after recovering from his recurring back pain while Mahmudullah was axed after the England series in March following a poor run of form.