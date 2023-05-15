Mustafiz takes four-for as Bangladesh edge Ireland in 3rd ODI

Earlier, Bangladesh got bundled out for 274 in 48.5 overs after being asked to bat first.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 69 off 82 balls while Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with a handy 45 off 54 balls in what was a stop-start innings for the Tigers.

Pacer Mark Adair was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 4-40.

Ireland were well on course to successfully complete the chase, reaching 225-3 and requiring another 50 off 49 balls with Harry Tector and Tucker looking well set.