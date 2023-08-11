Hathurusingha meets BCB selectors for Asia Cup

Bangladesh national cricket team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha had a meeting with the three selectors of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the Asia Cup team, reports BSS.

The cricket operations department confirmed the matter to newspersons.

Earlier, Chandika Hathurusingha reached Bangladesh on Wednesday after a vacation. The head coach joined the practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday and watched the players, who had been training individually.