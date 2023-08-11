Hathurusingha meets BCB selectors for Asia Cup

Bangladesh national cricket team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha had a meeting with the three selectors of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the Asia Cup team, reports BSS.
The cricket operations department confirmed the matter to newspersons.
Earlier, Chandika Hathurusingha reached Bangladesh on Wednesday after a vacation. The head coach joined the practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday and watched the players, who had been training individually.
Hathurusingha's son who lives in Australia also accompanied his father this time in Bangladesh and came to the practice ground to meet the players.
The BCB has just two days left to announce the Asia Cup team but they are yet to decide on their captain after Tamim Iqbal stepped down following his injury issue.
But the BCB had already shortlisted the name, choosing Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. One of them will replace Tamim Iqbal and lead the side in the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup to be held in India.