Dark ages at French Open as Alcaraz says 'unfair' if last-eight tie at night

Carlos Alcaraz claimed Sunday that it would "not be fair" if he has to play his French Open quarter-final on Tuesday night with Rafael Nadal pushing for a daytime slot for his blockbuster clash with Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz has already played two night sessions at this year's Roland Garros and could face a third when he tackles Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals.

Nadal, who has made no secret of his dislike of playing clay court tennis after dark, and Djokovic have played just one night match apiece.

Their quarter-final is also scheduled for Tuesday on Court Philippe Chatrier.