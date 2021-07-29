Diya Siddique eliminated from recurve singles in shoot-off

Bangladeshi promising teen-age archer Diya Siddique was eliminated from the women's recurve singles after making a brilliant fight in shoot-off stage of Tokyo Olympics '2020 Archery at the Yumenoshima Park Archery field in the Japanese capital Thursday morning, reports UNB.

Seventeen years old talented archer from Nilphamari district Diya lost to her much superior opponent Karyna Dziominskaya of Belarus by 5-6 set points in a nerve shattering ups and downs elimination round match of the women 's recurve singles amid huge appreciations from games lovers.

She made a good start beating her superior rival by 23-22 points in the first set, suffered 25-26 points defeat in the 2nd set, played 25-25 in the 3rd set, conceded 25-27 defeat in the 4th set and earned a 27-25 victory in the 5th set to tie the match 5-5 set points.