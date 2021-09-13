Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

"Sorry for you fans and Novak because we all know what he was going for," Medvedev said.

"What you have accomplished in your career... for me, you are the greatest tennis player in the history."

Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, captured his first Grand Slam title in his third Slam final, a rematch of February's Australian Open final, won in straight sets by the 34-year-old Serbian to launch his Slam quest.

"Congratulations to Daniil. Amazing match," Djokovic said. "If there's anyone that deserves a Grand Slam title right now, it's you."