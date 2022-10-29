Spain prosecutors drop charges against Neymar

Prosecutors in Spain on Friday dropped corruption and fraud charges against football star Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian's 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona.

In a dramatic move, the prosecutor announced the "withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations" they had faced.

Neymar, 30, had said he did not remember if he took part in the negotiations which led to an agreement sealed in 2011 with Barcelona over his transfer two years later to the Spanish side from Brazilian club Santos.