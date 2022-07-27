Nova forces India to concede 1-2 goal defeat against Bangladesh

Pias Ahmed Nova scored a brace to guide the last two times runners-up Bangladesh beating defending champions and hosts India by 2-1 goal in a vital match of the five-nation SAFF U-20 Championship'2022 at Kalinga Stadium in Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

All the three goals were scored in the first half.

With the day's well merited victory, Bangladesh brightened their chance to reach the final securing full six points from straight two matches after beating Sri Lanka by 1-0 goal in their first match by a Mirazul goal.