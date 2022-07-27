Nova forces India to concede 1-2 goal defeat against Bangladesh

With the day's debacle, holders India yet to open the account losing their opening match to their neighbor Bangladesh.
Two times champions Nepal followed Bangladesh with three points from one match crushing the Maldives by 4-0 goal in the tournament opener.
Pias Ahmed Nova put Bangladesh ahead in the 29th minute by a cool placing shot from close after dodging past one of the opponent defender with frustration of home crown (1-0).
Gurkirat Singh leveled the margin for host India in the 34th minute by a good header from a goalmouth melee (1-1).
Pias Ahmed Nova scored the match winning goal for Bangladesh in the last minute of the first half from a penalty (2-1) . Bangladesh awarded the spot kick when an Indian defender brought down an onrushing Bangladesh forward in the danger zone.
In a tense packed 2nd half, both managed some good scoring opportunities but failed to utilize any. India made four changes in their line while Bangladesh made two.
In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will play the Maldives on July 29 and Nepal on August 2. Five South Asian nations – India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka-- are taking part in this year's fourth edition of the regional soccer meet.
After the league basis matches, top two teams will play in the final on August 5.
Nepal are the most successful nation in the meet winning the title twice while India lifted its first title in 2019 after beating two times runners-up Bangladesh.