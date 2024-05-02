Fuellkrug hands Dortmund advantage over PSG

Niclas Fuellkrug gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 home win over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Seeking a return to the final for the first time since 2013, the 1997 winners were dogged and determined, outmuscling their heavily favoured opponents.

Fuellkrug, playing in his first Champions League season at the age of 31, collected a lofted pass from centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck in the 36th minute and blasted a low shot into the left corner of the net.

PSG, led by Kylian Mbappe, hit the post twice in quick succession early in the second-half but could not break through.

Dortmund, who had already lost and drawn against PSG this season in the group stage, can continue to dream of a return to Wembley 11 years after their last Champions League final.