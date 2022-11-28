First test for Neymar-less Brazil

Neymar’s World Cup ended after getting injured in the quarterfinal. What happened after that in Brazil’s semifinal match is an anomaly in FIFA World Cup history.

I don’t think any more hints are needed to remind you of the match that ended with a 7-1 scoreline. It’s also evident why the incident of the 2014 World Cup is being brought up again and again. Brazil is set to take the field against Switzerland in their second match of the World Cup without an injured Neymar.

Germany and Switzerland are not the same team. They maybe neighbours, but in terms of footballing pedigree and heritage, the difference between them is huge.

The Belo Horizonte match was a semifinal and the match against Switzerland is a group-stage fixture. Brazil have also showed signs that they will maintain their glittering record at the group-stage with their win over Serbia in the first match. Moreover, Tite has no shortages of options.