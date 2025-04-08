Arteta says Arsenal can upset Real Madrid on 'biggest night' of career

Mikel Arteta has no doubt that Arsenal can upset Real Madrid on the "biggest night" of his career in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Gunners have never been crowned European champions and face the 15-time winners in a quarter-final at the Emirates on Tuesday with the return leg in Madrid next week.

The two sides have met only twice in European competition, in the last 16 of the 2005/06 Champions League where Arsenal came out on top.

"It is 100 percent the biggest night of my career," Arteta, in charge at the Emirates since 2019, told reporters on Monday.

"That's why I came into football, and that's why I came into management and especially to this football club."

The Spaniard, who also captained Arsenal, added: "It's been 20 years since we had this type of game and for us, it's a great opportunity to build our own story and this is what we're here for.