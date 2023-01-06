Tammat Bil Khoar: From cycling for Messi to making headlines in Argentina

Placing bets on anything and everything is common amongst friends. But Tammat Bil Khoar’s case is a bit different. He didn’t place a bet for himself. He made a promise out of his love for a man who is from a land thousands of miles away.

Actually, it wasn’t really a bet. ‘If he does this, I will do it’, he said something along those lines. The ‘he’ Tammat referred to, kept his end of the deal. So, it was now time for Tammat to keep his end of the promise and his friends refused to give him a pass, saying, “You promised it, now do it!”