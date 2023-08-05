‘Messi is a superstar, but Maradona used to get kicked all the time’

Since the Bosman rule (A rule that allowed players to join a new club after their contract with the old club ran out without paying a fee to the old club) and when the Premier League started, it has become European football. In the 70s and 80s it was British football. And when the players were free to go anywhere, foreign players started coming to England and it became European football. I’ll never forget that and that’s what it’s all about. Now, people ask what’s the difference, the difference between when we played and today. I would’ve loved to play today because no one can kick you. You don’t even get kicked anymore. The pitches are perfect, the balls are light. That’s why football is faster now, it’s because of that. They got perfect pitches, the boots are lighter, the balls are lighter, so everything goes quicker. No one can kick you, when we played it was different. That’s why it was a British game. But now with so many foreign players coming in, it’s an European game. Even Gerard Houllier (former Liverpool coach), god bless him, I worked as a striker coach for Gerard and he was getting all European signings like the French and the Spanish… I feel it became something of an individual game. When we were successful, it was a team game. I learned that when I was at Juventus. I learnt that I was playing as a team. But they used to come and say Maradona of Napoli, Rush of Juventus. I went to play as a team. I think if I went back to Juventus now to play I mean I would say I’m Rush, I’m the best player in the world and people would believe that. But if I went to the Liverpool dressing room and said that, they would say, ok, on you go, let’s see how good you are. So, that’s the difference I went through. The difference of the European mentality to the British mentality.