Neymar, eyeing 2026 World Cup, announces return to Brazil's Santos

Neymar announced Thursday he was returning to Brazilian club Santos, where he started his career, after ending his injury-plagued spell with Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

"I will sign a contract with Santos Futebol Clube," Neymar wrote on social media in a post accompanied by images of his past with the Sao Paulo-based team, where football icon Pele spent most of his career.

"My feelings for the club and fans have never changed."

Santos' X account replied to Neymar's post, saying: "Your home awaits you. Your people await you."

Neymar will be presented to fans in a ceremony at the club's Estadio Urbano Caldeira, featuring concerts by several local music stars, on Friday.

The 32-year-old former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward played just seven times for Al Hilal despite a reported salary of around USD 104 million a year.