Neymar says Mbappe 'jealous' over Messi during PSG spell

Brazilian striker Neymar said Thursday that former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe became "jealous" of his relationship with Lionel Messi when the Argentine superstar joined the club in 2021.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by former Brazil striker Romario, Neymar blamed a clash of egos for the failure of the three stars to gel during their spell together at the French club.

The 32-year-old Neymar, who left PSG for Saudi club Al-Hilal in 2023, said he initially got on well with Mbappe when the France international joined him at PSG in 2017.

"I had my issues with him, we had a little fight, but he was a boy who at the beginning, when he arrived, was fundamental," Neymar said of Mbappe.

"I always told him, I joked with him, that he was going to be one of the best, I always helped him, I talked to him.