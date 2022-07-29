Bangladesh look to make it three for three against Maldives

Nepal and Bangladesh so far dominate the table, securing full six points from their two matches while hosts India are yet to open the account, losing their first match to neighbor Bangladesh.
Nepal, however, edged Bangladesh in goal difference, to secure the top spot while Bangladesh are breathing down their necks in the second position.
In their fourth and final group stage match, Bangladesh will face two-time champions and league leader Nepal on 2 August.
Bangladesh made a good start in ongoing meet after beating Sri Lanka 1-0 by a Merazul goal in the first match and they brightened their change to reach the final upsetting holders India by 2-1 goal in the 2nd match, thanks to Pias Ahmed Nova’s brace.
The Himalayan nation Nepal made a flying start, crushing the Maldives 4-0 in the opener and outplayed the Islanders Sri Lanka by 3-0 goals in the 2nd match.
Ahead of Friday’s match, Bangladesh team, divided in two groups, had strength and conditioning, gym, ice bath and pool sessions at the team hotel on Thursday morning. Later they did skill training at the Capital Practice ground in the afternoon.
Five South Asian nations – India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka– are taking part in this year’s fourth edition of the regional youth soccer meet.
After the league basis matches, top two teams will play in the final on 5 August.
Nepal are the most successful nation in the meet winning the title twice while India lifted its first title in 2019 after beating two times runners-up Bangladesh.