Bangladesh look to make it three for three against Maldives

Fresh off a 2-1 victory against defending champions India, last time’s runners up Bangladesh will play the Maldives in their 3rd match of the five-nation SAFF Under-20 Championship 2022 at the Kalinga Stadium in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pm Bangladesh Standard Time.

Holders India will play all losers Sri Lanka at 3:30 pm (BST) in the day’s other match at the same venue.