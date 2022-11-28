Spain make one change in defence, Germany replace Havertz

Spain coach Luis Enrique made one change to his starting lineup against Germany in their FIFA World Cup Group E on Sunday following their opening 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, with Dan Carvajal replacing Cesar Azpilicueta in defence.

The Spaniards, who will all but qualify with a win over the Germans, were otherwise unchanged in attack with Dani Olmo, Feran Torres and Marco Asensio.