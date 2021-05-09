Bayern eye decade of dominance after ninth straight title

Bayern Munich already have their eyes on a decade of Bundesliga dominance after winning the league title for the ninth successive season on Saturday, celebrating their success with a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick to leave him on 39 league goals this season -- one short of Gerd Mueller’s all-time Bundesliga record -- as the champions swept Gladbach aside at the Allianz Arena.

“We wanted to show on the pitch that we are German champions,” said Lewandowski, who will “keep stepping on the gas” in chasing Mueller’s record.

“Today was a great game, we played really well and scored a lot of goals.”

The emphatic victory leaves Bayern 10 points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, whose 3-2 loss at Borussia Dortmund sealed Bayern the title, with two games left.