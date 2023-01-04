Arsenal held by battling Newcastle as Man Utd cruise

Arsenal were held to a goalless stalemate by high-flying Newcastle on Tuesday but still extended their lead to eight points at the top of the Premier League as Manchester United tightened their grip on a top-four place.

Everton imploded at home to Brighton, losing 4-1 just days after drawing at champions Manchester City, while Fulham condemned Leicester to a third straight defeat.

Mikel Arteta’s men had the better of a fractious encounter at a packed Emirates Stadium but the Spaniard complained his side had been denied two “scandalous penalties” in front of a baying home crowd.