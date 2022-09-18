Girls, lead the way!

Bangladesh women’s team forward Tohura Khatun scored one of the eight goals her team scored in the 8-0 demolition of Bhutan in the semifinal of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022.

The semifinal win booked Bangladesh a place in the final of SAFF Women’s Championship for the second time.

The last time Bangladesh made it this far was in 2016 when a 13-year-old Tahura saw the team succumb to a defeat against hosts India.