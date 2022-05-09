Champions PSG held to draw as they let two-goal lead slip

Champions Paris St Germain let a two-goal lead slip for a second successive Ligue 1 game as they were held 2-2 by Troyes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Just as had been the case at Racing Strasbourg last weekend, the Parisian giants looked to be cruising to victory but then let their opponents back into the game and had to share the spoils.

It was third successive draw for PSG, who secured the Ligue 1 title a fortnight ago, and a precious point for Troyes, now six points clear of the relegation places with two games left to play in this campaign.

PSG opened the scoring after six minutes as Angel Di Maria’s cross was met by a stretching Marquinhos, who stretched out his leg to easily steer the ball past Troyes goalkeeper Jessy Moulin.